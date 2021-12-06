Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS5 is getting two new suits inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home

Insomniac announced on Monday that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on the PlayStation 5 will receive two new free suits inspired by the upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The two Spidey suits will arrive later this week on December 10, said Insomniac. The suits look to only be available on the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The first suit showcased was the black and gold costume, which has a mostly black base accentuated by gold webbing. The Integrated Suit, which bears a resemblance to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Iron Spider Suit, will also come to the game. Based on previews for No Way Home, the suit seemingly enables Peter Parker to utilize Doctor Strange’s mystical powers to some degree, but it’s safe to assume that function of the suit won’t make it into Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Two new suits inspired by #SpiderManNoWayHome—exclusively in movie theaters Dec. 17th—are coming Dec. 10th to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, only available on PlayStation 5 as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition!



More info: https://t.co/oLJQqysmBp pic.twitter.com/YRK2cHSbNZ — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 6, 2021

This isn’t the first time Insomniac has included suits from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The game’s Stark Suit is directly inspired by the suit featured in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and during the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Insomniac added a few of the film’s suits into the game. Marvel’s Spider-Man also has suits modeled after the ones worn by the pre-MCU Spider-Men, Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The web-slinging superhero has been making quite a splash in the video game industry lately. He was recently added to Marvel’s Avengers, and is even one of the headlining characters of the newly released Fortnite Chapter 3.