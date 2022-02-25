The Spirit Calling Bell in Elden Ring will be how you can use Spirit Ashes in the game. These Ashes are powerful allies that you can summon during a tough battle to take on exceptionally tough bosses, or you can use to swarm enemies that you’d rather not take on in a direct battle. Before you can begin using Spirit Ashes, you’ll need to find the Spirit Calling Bell. In this guide, we cover how to get the Spirit Calling Bell in Elden Ring.

You can receive the Spirit Calling Bell when you arrive at the Church of Elleh. You can reach this location by heading north from The First Step site of grace and inside the abandoned building. From there, light up the site of grace and then wait around until nightfall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For us, when nighttime arrived, we met the Witch Renna. She will be sitting on the side of the ruined area, and you’ll have to speak with her. If you attempt to use the site of grace during this time, you will not do so. You must talk with her. When you do, she will provide you with the Spirit Calling Bell and your first Ashes, the Lone Wolf Ashes.