How to get the Spirit Jellyfish Ashes in Elden Ring

The Ashes of Spirits are extremely useful in Elden Ring. You can use these in combat to provide you further assistance against especially tough opponents, even if you’re not an avid magic-user. One of the Ashes you can find is the Spirit Jellyfish Ashes. In this guide, we cover how you can get the Spirit Jellyfish Ashes in Elden Ring and what it does.

You’ll find the Spirit Jellyfish Ashes pretty early in your Elden Ring campaign. You’ll need to follow the path north from the Church of Elleh and head to the west of the Gatefront site of grace. Continue along the path, and eventually, you’ll make your way just outside of Stormhill Castle, at Stormhill Shack.

We recommend grabbing the site of grace at this location, and inside of the shack, you’ll find a woman on the ground you can speak with while inside the building. When you initially talk with her, she’ll provide you with an emote and explain what happened to the people she brought with her to this world. After that, you’ll need to speak with her three times in total, and on the final attempt to talk with her, she gives you the Spirit Jellyfish Ashes. You can then take it out to use it during combat, similar to your Three Wolves Ashes.