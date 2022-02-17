How to get the Supply Crate while searching the Ancient Ruins in Reach for the Stars – Horizon Forbidden West

While playing through the opening Reach for the Stars quest in Horizon Forbidden West, players will discover a supply crate in a strange place. Just after climbing across various walls and learning how to use the Pullcaster as a grapple, they will find a supply crate marked with a blue chevron.

This will appear on a ledge above the area where you knock down the ladder to help Aloy’s friend climb up a level. To get your hands on the supply crate, you will need to use the Pullcaster to drag it down off the ledge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a little odd, as you will need to scan the crate first. To do so using your Focus, hold down the R2 button until the blue Focus circle appears, then scan the crate. Now, the Pullcaster will only attach to a very specific spot on the crate, so make sure you aim for the short end that is facing toward Aloy. Hit R2 to aim, the Triangle to switch from the bow to the Pullcaster. Aim directly at the handle won’t he short end and fire the Pullcaster by hitting R2. Keep holding the R2 button to pull on it and you will eventually drag the crate down so you can open it.

Once you have it, head through the door on the left to continue searching the Ancient Ruins for a GAIA backup. Be careful, however, as you are about to meet more enemies as you continue to play through this tutorial section of Horizon Forbidden West.