How to get the sword in Tunic

The first weapon you can pick up in Tunic is a humble stick, and while it does the job against some early-game enemies, the going would be a lot smoother if you had something pointier. Luckily, you can find a sword in the game, too, though you’ll have to bash your way through a host of enemies to get to it.

To get the sword, you’ll need to find your way to the first Hero’s Grave in the East Forest. This is its own little puzzle, since your sadly bladeless stick can’t cut through bushes, but once you make your way through the locked door in the southeast, you’ll be well on your way. Once in the Forest, make your way east and south until you reach the second guard tower. You can pop inside and open the chest if you want, but the route you really want is round to the right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fight your way past the enemies in the Hero’s Grave area, and make your way to the lever. You’ll need to edge around the bushes by the gate and climb over the top, fighting a couple of Rudelings along the way. Be careful around them: you may not have any health-restoring items yet, and they can take quite a few hits from your lowly stick before they go down. Once the gate is open, head up the stairs and claim your prize.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Interestingly enough, there’s actually a second sword hidden away in Tunic as well. You’re unlikely to stumble across it in normal play until you learn a bit more about the Holy Cross and other secrets, but if you want to skip some of the early game in future playthroughs, it could be useful. If you make your way to the West Garden early, through clever use of shortcuts and hidden paths, you’ll find a locked door underneath the Garden Knight’s platform. Tap out the directional pattern on the door on your D-pad or arrow keys, starting at the diamond, and you’ll be able to nab this secret weapon. If you already have a sword, though, you won’t be able to pick it up.