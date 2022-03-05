How to get the taunt emote in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, an MMORPG by Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games, emoting is a fun way to communicate with fellow players. Additionally, some emotes are also necessary for quests, as you occasionally have to use emotes in response to some NPCs.

One of these emotes is the “Taunt” emote. This emote is purchasable from one of the game’s many islands, the Freedom Isle. In the Freedom Isle, you’ll have to find a merchant named Blackfang, who sells a variety of different items.

Here is the location of Blackfang:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Aside from the “Taunt” emote, Blackfang also sells the following items:

8th Giant Heart 4,000 Gienah Coin Emote: Roar 3,360 Gienah Coin Sail Glyph: Honor 500 Gienah Coin

Gienah Coins can be acquired by doing various island activities, and can often be claimed in island rewards from chests. Once you have enough Gienah Coins, head to Freedom Isle and be sure to pick up the “Roar” emote as well.

That’s all you need to know about obtaining the “Taunt” emote in Lost Ark. There’s plenty of other emotes you can pick up from vendors across several islands, so be sure to keep an eye out for different emotes you need.