For anyone who enjoys overriding machines and riding them across the land in Horizon Forbidden West, you will want to acquire an outfit that benefits that playstyle to go along with the skill tree unlocks you invest in. Luckily, all playstyles in the game have outfits dedicated to that particular way. Here is how to get the Tenakth Dragoon outfit in Horizon Forbidden West.

You can get the Tenakth Dragoon very rare outfit by purchasing it from the Hunter Merchant at Fall’s Edge. You can find it in the screenshot below. To be able to get this armor, you will need to trade them 945 Metal Shards, one Stalker Circulator, and one Large Machine Core.

Stalkers are the smaller machines that can cloak themselves and are pretty speedy when taking you on. To get the circulator, all you need to do is defeat a Stalker, and you have a 33% chance of it dropping. No pieces need to be shot off or anything.

Large Machine Cores can be obtained from any of the larger machines you come across in your travels, so it is likely you have at least one to spare by this point. If you don’t, just find any larger machine site for about a 70% chance of one dropping upon killing it.

Return to the Hunter merchant and acquire the Tenakth Dragoon outfit when you have everything. You will get the Mounted Archer, Efficient Repair, and Machine Health perks when equipped. The latter two will help keep your machines alive, while the former gives you a big boost in damage when sitting on a mount. After upgrading, you will get Mounted Defense which provides Aloy resistance to all damage when on one of her overridden machines.