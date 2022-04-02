How to get the Threads of Fate legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Threads of Fate is one of the few legendary spells you can find as you traverse the Wonderlands. This powerful spell creates a massive beam when your character snaps their fingers, damaging any enemy in its path. Definitely a spell worth having in your back pocket should things go awry. Here is how you get the Threads of Fate legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this spell, you will first need to progress far enough into the campaign that you can reach Crackmast Cove. This is a later part of the game that you will gain access to after completing Wargtooth Shallows. After completing the shallows, head to the left and go up the hill to find Crackmast Cove. You don’t need a specific quest to take you into the area.

From the beginning of the area, follow the pathway until it opens up into a larger area. Once it does, make a right and follow the edge of the map until. You will end up going through a cave and then through a thin section of the map. This will lead you to the Ancient Obelisk in the area. You can obtain the spell by farming the miniboss of this obelisk, Lissia. As always, we suggest increasing your Loot Luck by finding Lucky Dice before farming for legendary items. This will make the items easier to find. You can also increase Loot Luck by finding all the Shrine Pieces of the Shrine of Aaron G.