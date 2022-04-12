How to get the Time Skip legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Take a leap back in time as it slips into the future. If that sounds confusing, don’t worry, the spell is easier to comprehend. This Time Skip spell creates five floating projectiles. After a few seconds, all of the projectiles fire in the direction you were pointing when you started casting the spell. Each of these projectiles does decent damage and gets you health back since they all deal dark magic damage. Here is how you can get the Time Skip legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It will take quite some time before you can get your hands on the Time Skip spell. This is because you can’t obtain the spell until after you have beaten the game. Once you beat the campaign, you will gain access to the randomized dungeon known as the Chaos Chamber inside Queen Butt Stallion’s castle. The Time Skip spell has a chance to drop from anything inside the Chaos Chamber. In other words, it can drop from any of the bosses, minibosses, chests, and enemies in the dungeon. Luckily, there is a way to help you get this spell despite it having a chance to drop from so many areas.

You will want to start off by raising your Loot Luck stat. This is done by collecting the Lucky Dice around the map and completing the Shrine of Aaron G. You can also increase it by equipping gear that increases the stat. After that, work on raising your Chaos Level. This will increase the difficulty of the Chaos Chamber but also increase your Loot Luck. Lastly, you will want to focus on collecting crystals in the Chaos Chamber. These crystals are used on the rabbit statues at the end of a Chaos Chamber run. Spend all your crystals on the spells rabbit statue. This will give you the best chance at getting the Time Skip spell since you can only get spells from this statue.