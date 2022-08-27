How to get the Umbrella Academy skins in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard

Call of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard, and the overall series is no stranger to crossovers. Throughout its seasons, they have started incorporating many popular franchises outside of video games, including Godzilla vs. King Kong, Terminator, and more. The latest crossover comes from the popular Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy. Here is how to get the Hazel and Cha-Cha bundles in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard.

How to get The Umbrella Academy crossover skins in Call of Duty: Warzone

Like other crossover skins in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, the only way to get the Cha-Cha and Hazel skins is to purchase them with CoD Points. Unfortunately, they will only be available through two separate bundles, so you need to pay extra to get both of these limited-time skins.

While we have seen just a preview of the skins within the games, they are not currently available as of this writing. The price for them has not been announced, but if they follow the path of previous crossover skins, you can expect to be paying 2,400 CoD Points a piece for each of them.

Both bundles come with ten items. Here are the items in the Hazel Tracer Pack:

Legendary “Hazel” Operator Skin

“Electric Lollipop” Weapon Blueprint

“Sugar Loader” Weapon Blueprint

New Finishing Move

MVP Highlight

Weapon Charm

Emblem

Spray

Sticker

“Big Shocker” Calling Card

And the Cha-Cha Tracer Pack includes the following:

Legendary “Cha-Cha” Operator Skin

Two currently unnamed weapon blueprints

“Cut the Crap” Finishing Move

“Hold Still” MVP Highlight

“Idiot Box” Emblem

“Bone Shredder” Charm

“Sugary Support” Calling Card

Two more items that have currently not been revealed or named

If you purchase both packs before September 30, which could be the last day they are available, you will get the “Time’s Up” LMG Weapon Blueprint, a Legendary Weapon Charm, and a Legendary Calling Card.