Is Warzone ending? When does Call of Duty: Warzone shut down?

Like the name implies, Last Stand is the final season of content releasing for Call of Duty: Warzone. How Activision handles their battle royale spinoff has been drastically different from their mainline games. Because of that, there are a lot of questions being thrown around. Is Warzone ending for good? If so, when will it be shut down?

Related: Is the Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 5: Last Stand Battle Pass worth it?

Is Call of Duty: Warzone coming to an end?

While Last Stand is being billed as the “end” of Warzone as you know it, it is more the closing of a chapter. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a completely separate game from the Warzone you know now and will not be attached directly to the Modern Warfare 2 client like the first game is with the first Modern Warfare, although both games have been built up side by side. There is no confirmed release date for Warzone 2.0 but it is expected to come out by the end of the year, likely in November.

When Warzone 2.0 releases, the first game will continue to be playable according to noted leaker Tom Henderson. It will be known as Warzone Legacy, so fans of this experience will be able to return to it while the story and content continues in the newer game. Your current classes and purchases in Warzone will not carry over to the new title.

This map was last mentioned to release in Holiday 22 just 6 weeks ago, indicating things are being shaken up if this is the "Warzone 2" that was being referenced in the Bloomberg report.



Legacy Warzone will still remain, but Warzone 2 is coming. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 27, 2022

It is important to note that a lot of this information has been gathered from leaks, so we do not know the official plan for Warzone going forward, but we do know a new separate game is being made. Activision will reveal more details at Call of Duty: Next on September 15.

When is Call of Duty: Warzone being shut down?

While development and story are going to continue and expand in Warzone 2.0, the current version or Warzone will still be playable and not be shut down. It is a separate game, so don’t expect any connection to the new experience if you continue to play the first Warzone.