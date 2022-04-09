How to get the Undead Pact legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Start walking on the spooky side of life with the Undead Pact legendary ward. This terrifying ward will have your enemies running for the hills when its ability activates. Speaking of which, the ability of this ward is that it sends out three corrosive skulls that shoot lasers whenever any of them break. These skulls make for great backup when your ward breaks. Here is how you can get the Undead Pact legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like most legendary items in the game, the Undead Pact is considered a world drop. This means that it can drop from pretty much any loot source in the game like bosses, minibosses, chests, and even normal enemies. Because of this, you can get this ward at any time during the campaign and in the endgame. Farming this shield is another choice, but to do that, you will want to be ready for a fight.

Since this ward is undead-themed, it is only appropriate that one of the skeleton bosses in the game would drop it. The boss you will want to farm for this ward is Zomboss. You will come across this boss in Shattergrave Barrow shortly after completing the tutorial of the game. After beating this boss, you can easily make your way back to them by going to the Grave Nave fast travel point. Farming this boss is easy and can be done with almost any weapon in the game without any hardships. As always, we recommend increasing your Loot Luck stat before farming for legendary gear by finding Lucky Dice throughout the map. You can also increase the stat by completing the Shrine of Aaron G.