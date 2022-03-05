How to get the Vanguard Hunter bow in Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy is a master with any bow she comes across in Horizon Forbidden West, but depending on who the player is, they may find certain hunter bows to be better than others. The Vanguard Hunter Bow is a very rare weapon that can be used with light and acid arrows while also giving you bonuses to overdraw and knockdown damage. Here is how to get it.

You can purchase the Vanguard Hunter Bow from the Hunter merchant at Scalding Spear. With it being a purple rarity item, though, it will cost quite a bit. You need 1,437 Metal Shards, a Tideripper Circulator, and a Large Machine Core to buy it.

On your first time through Scalding Spear, you likely have not seen any Tiderippers yet. They appear out in the far western portions of the map. That being said, you will fight one in the main story when you go to retrieve Poseidon. You don’t need to shoot off any special parts or anything; you will just have a 69% chance to loot it from its corpse.

The Large Machine Core is even easier to get. It can be obtained from any large machine in the game, including the Tideripper. All large machines have about a 70% chance to drop these on death, so if you need one, just find a Fireclaw, Thunderjaw, or something else big and pick a fight with it.