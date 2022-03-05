How to get the Viridian Amber Medallion +1 in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has a habit of turning boss enemies into world enemies. Take the Bloodhound Knight. You fight it in the Evergaol in Limgrave and it turns into a normal enemy in the later dungeons. To obtain the Viridian Amber Medallion +1, you will need to pay a visit to an old friend. Here is how you get the Viridian Amber Medallion +1 in Elden Ring.

You can find the medallion in the Altus Plateau, just outside the capital city wall. You can easily reach this area by traveling east from the Grand Lift of Dectus. Once you reach the area, you will see a large almost abandoned battlefield. It is then that you will hear the voice of a long-forgotten foe; Margit, the Fell Omen.

While riding across the battlefield, you will hear some dialogue from Margit before he appears out of a normal enemy. Luckily, at this point in the game, you are much stronger and Margit doesn’t pose as much of a threat as he once did in Stormveil Castle. You can easily stay on horseback while you fight him. Be careful, his attacks still pack a major punch if you get hit directly with them. Once you defeat Margit, he will drop the medallion for you. This medallion greatly raises your maximum stamina.