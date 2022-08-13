There are plenty of vehicles for you to get in Tower of Fantasy and each one will help you traverse the map in style. You have everything from unicorns to mech units that you can use as vehicles. One of the more difficult to obtain vehicles is the Voyager. This vehicle’s parts are scattered all over the place and you will need to obtain them all if you hope to build it. This guide shows you how to obtain the Voyager Hull.

How to get the Voyager Hull in Tower of Fantasy

Obtaining this piece of the Voyager vehicle requires some items that you need to get beforehand. The first item that is needed is two Tool Kits. These can be obtained from the training points store. Complete a few training courses so that you have at least 240 training points. Use these to purchase two Fine Gifts from the store. Redeem these gifts for the Tool Kits.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, you will need to get the Computer Components from Morgley. This can be done by completing the secret Hyena Base mission in the Banges region. Afterward, head to the oil rig off the north coast of Raincaller Island in the Navia region and give Morgley some Carbonated Strawberry Soda. He will return the favor by giving you the Computer Components.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have all of the components, make your way to Navia Bay. There are three radio towers around the bay on the various cliffs. You will need to activate all of the radio towers. Once activated, they will turn from red to blue. One of the radio towers requires a code. The code for the tower is 5972. You will need to use the Computer Components and Tool Kits to fix the towers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With all of the towers operational, use the pylon in the center of the bay to enter the ecological park. In the park, you will find a ground of Supply Pods. Open the Supply Pods and one of them will contain the Voyager Hull. You will also get the Colossus Arms relic for doing this.