How to get The Wicker Legendary in Outriders

In Outriders, the RPG standard of different rarities of loot is one of the foundations of the game. The rarer the drop type, the better the weapon will be. Legendaries are the best of the of the best, so players will want to get their hands on as many of them as possible.

The Wicker is a Legendary SMG that comes with a 50 round magazine, and life leach, which heals players for a percentage of the damage that they do. The best thing about it is that you are no beholden to RNG to get it.

Players can get their hands on the Wicker just by playing the game, opening up World Tiers until they hit World Tier 12. To do this, all they need to do is keep playing the game. World Tier experience is rewarded as you play through the campaign content. As soon as you hit World Tier 12, you will receive the Wicker as the unlock reward for that World Tier.

You gain the most experience from finishing up story quests and side missions. Only a minor of experience is earned from killing enemies, so keep that in mind if you want to rush to World Tier 12.

Players who are hungry for more Legendaries should be playing through the game on the highest World Tier possible. While it does increase the level, health, and damage done by enemies, it also means that Legendaries will have a better chance of spawn from loot sources like enemies and chests.

As the challenge increases, so do the rewards, which is fairly standard for looter shooters like this.

