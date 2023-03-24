how-to-get-through-the-starting-village-in-resident-evil-4-remake

Resident Evil 4 remake starts off in pretty much exactly the same way as the original. The buildings and set pieces look better, but they’re all geographically identical. This includes the game’s starting village battle, which is a true test of any player’s mettle. This guide explains how to get through this starting village so you don’t feel too overwhelmed doing the wrong thing.

How do you get through the starting village?

As you enter the starting village, you’ll see the second police officer that was helping Leon get burned alive. If you enter the area, the locals will get pretty hostile as soon as they see Leon. At first, it’s unclear what you need to do to get through the village. However, we can confirm that all you must do is survive long enough for the bell to chime. Once this happens, every enemy will stop attacking Leon and head inside the tower, leaving you free to escape.

How long is the timer in the starting village?

The timer in the starting village is roughly two to four minutes long. It changes depending on difficulty and whether you trigger Chainsaw Man early or not. We recommend triggering Chainsaw Man early if you can, then running around and avoiding damage as much as possible by rushing through buildings. You can find a few strategic points to kill enemies from, but Chainsaw Man makes this very difficult when he charges you.

Do you need to kill everyone in the village?

No, you don’t need to kill every enemy in the village. We found that the more enemies we killed, the more kept showing up. If you want to speed things along and have a bit of fun, run to the exit gate at the far end of the village to trigger the Chainsaw Man enemy. He’ll burst in and try to mow you down with a giant chainsaw. This enemy will show up regardless of whether you trigger him early or not, but things get more hectic once he shows up, so it’s a good way to speed up the timer until the bell tolls.

If you’re struggling to avoid dying before the bell rings, try entering the large building in the center of the village. You can get a shotgun on the first floor and jump out through the windows to avoid getting caught in the process. You can also run through the open barn with a cow inside, shoot the lantern, and watch your enemies burn as they pursue you. This is great for dealing damage to Chainsaw Man.