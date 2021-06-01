How to get to Silvermoon City in World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic

The World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic expansion brings a host of new content for players to enjoy, including new races and new cities for them to live in. Silvermoon City is home to the Blood Elves. The city will be tempting for people who are not that interested in the Blood Elves themselves primarily for Jewelcrafting. If you are looking for a trainer, then this is the place to be.

When it comes to getting to Silvermoon City there are a couple of options. Players who make their way to the Undercity can go into the Ruins of Lordaeron before the main building, then take a right up some stairs where they will find an orb of translocation. Interacting with this will send you directly to Silvermoon City.

Players who are near the Ghostlands can make their way through it between Stratholme and Zul’Mashar, and this method can be used by both Horde and Alliance players. You do need to travel through a 54-59 zone, however, so that won’t be suitable for lower-level characters. It is also possible to request a portal from a mage player who has the ability to cast on to the Silvermoon City, although this will normally cost you. You will also be able to find a portal to Silvermoon City inside Shattrath City.