How to get to the Divine Tower of Caelid in Elden Ring

As you progress through Elden Ring’s story, you’ll acquire a Great Rune for every Demi-God boss you take down. When equipped, these Runes bestow various benefits on your character. But before you can equip them, you’ll first have to activate them at a specific Divine Tower. After defeating Radahn, you’ll have to head to the Divine Tower of Caelid to activate his Great Rune. Here’s how to get there, and also how to get to the top of the tower.

The Divine Tower is found in the northern section of Caelid; it’s located roughly halfway between the Dragonbarrow West and Dragonbarrow Fork Sites of Grace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ascending the tower calls for a great deal of platforming, and one misstep can easily kill you. As such, we recommend you spend any spare Runes you have prior to climbing the tower so that you don’t have to deal with the added stress of potentially losing a lot of Runes.

As you get closer to the tower, you’ll notice that there is no direct path inside it. However, on the cliff closest to the tower, you should see a branch that forms a makeshift bridge to the exterior of the tower. Drop down on this branch, walk along it, and then drop down one more time onto the side of the tower. To your left, there will be a ladder. Climb it, ensuring you either defeat or avoid the enemy guarding it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you climb up this ladder, you’ll see another one in front of you. Do not climb this second ladder. Instead, summon your horse, and use the ledge to your right to get to another platform guarded by an enemy. Defeat this enemy, and then climb the ladder he’s guarding.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, head left. Summon your horse to safely traverse the broken ledges on the side of the tower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the first platform you reach, you’ll encounter an enemy. Take him out, and then continue left, traveling across the tower’s broken ledges. On the next platform, you’ll find a ladder. Climb it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the top of the ladder, you’ll find the Divine Tower’s Site of Grace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, you can go one of two ways. The doorway to the left of the Site of Grace leads you down, and takes you through a mini-dungeon featuring a ton of platforming. However, if you’re just looking to activate Radahn’s Great Rune, head up the staircase to the right, take the elevator up, and you’ll arrive at the top of the tower. Interact with the statue on the tower’s roof to activate Radahn’s Great Rune.