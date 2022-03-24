How to get to the Mountaintops of Giants in Elden Ring

Players will come across Mountaintops of Giants in Elden Ring’s late game. The area is located in the far north-east of The Lands Between and reflects the massive catastrophe that befell the Giants who formerly lived here. The place is home to powerful monsters and creatures along with precious resources. If you plan to take a trip to Mountaintops of Giants but don’t know how to reach there, refer to the guide below.

How to get to the Mountaintops of Giants

Before you even start your journey towards Mountaintops of Giants, you’ll need Rold Medallion. This can be acquired by interacting with Melina after defeating Morgott in Royal Capital. Once you have the Rod Medallion, head towards Grand Lift of Rold in the Forbidden Lands.

If you are unaware of the exact location of the lift, simply head towards the northeast direction from where you acquired the medallion. Once you reach the Grand Lift of Rold Site of Grace, walk up to it and choose the ‘Hoist Medallion’ option, and this will immediately take you to your desired location, Mountaintops of Giants.

Remember, Mountaintops of Giants is an end-game area; hence, be prepared to face some insanely tough creatures. Before you embark on your journey in the area, make sure you have potions and different resources stacked up in your inventory.