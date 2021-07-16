How to get to the pet in Skyloft in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Hyrule is home to many cute creatures, but this one from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is the cutest. This half cat, half raccoon-like remlit will melt your heart as you save it from the roof. How do you get up there though? Cough up a hairball and follow these steps.

The mighty ledge

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like every great hero, your friendly neighborhood Link must traverse a building and save a cat from the roof. To do that, turn left from the building entrance and run up the wooden blocks. Jump across the bridge and talk to your teacher Horwell. In all the hysteria of the upcoming festivities, they forgot to feed the headmaster’s pet.

You may want to try to jump to the platform on the left, but you must instead go on the ledge directly in front of Horwell. Like the wooden blocks, run up the wall and grab the ledge. Shimmy yourself to the left. Be aware of the green stamina bar that follows Link as he moves. Once you’ve landed, follow the blue path and jump across the gap with a sprint. Climb the green moss to the right at the end of the section.

Push with all your might

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve climbed the moss, you’ll see a wooden block on the top left. Push it by holding the A button and moving forward. Link will show his great strength. Once you’ve climbed up this block, you’ll see the cute cat-like animal greeting you. Sadly, it won’t be quite the same at night as darkness takes it over. Before all that happens though, you can pick it up and play with it. Link looks so happy. Once you’ve saved the animal and brought it down, you’ll gain 20 rupees from Horwell.