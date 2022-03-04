How to get to the Scalding Spear vista point in Horizon Forbidden West

Vista Points in Horizon Forbidden West can be frustrating side objectives for as simple of a process as they are to complete. All you need to do is find the right vantage point to see the vista, but if you are lost, you can spend a lot more time than needed on these activities. If you are stuck, here is how to do the Vista Point at Scalding Spear in Horizon Forbidden West.

To find the starting location for the Scalding Spear Vista Point, head northeast of the settlement into the mountain area here. There is a Sunwing Site, so you might want to take these machines out, but if you sneak around or do this quickly you can avoid too much trouble.

Go to the top of the mountain spot and scan the tower here with your focus. Like other Vista Points, a disconfigured image will appear.

Go back down the mountain towards the Sunwing Site and you will see a little shelter area with a fallen tree on it. Walk onto the roof and use your focus to line up the image with the tower in Scalding Spear to complete the Vista Point earn yourself an easy 1,500 experience.