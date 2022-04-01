How to get traded in Road to the Show in MLB The Show 22

In real life, sometimes athletes end up in a situation on an MLB team where they desire to be somewhere else. Luckily for you, in MLB The Show 22, you do not need to move across the country and reshape your everyday life after changing teams. That being said, it’s not always your choice where you go. Here is how to get yourself traded in Road to the Show in MLB The Show 22.

If you have ended up on a team that you do not like, or you do not like the direction they are headed in in Road to the Show, you can put things into motion if you have leverage. Randomly throughout the season, you will have conversations with your agent or your manager. On the agent side, he will ask how things are going. You can say, “Could be better, I guess,” and have him question what is wrong. Respond with “I never saw myself with [team],” and he will let you know the chances of getting you a trade. If you are early on in your career, you have little to no say about trades, but as your player gets better, they get more leverage and can push the team to make a move.

If your manager talks to you, they tend to look for ways to get you better while staying on the team. For example, if a superstar is at your position in the big leagues, they may ask you to change spots on the field. If you agree, your next few games will be held in that new position. Disagree, though, and that can push the club to look to the trade route to put you in a different system. This can be risky, however. If they do not trade you, you can be stuck in the minors for even longer until you surpass whoever is ahead of you.