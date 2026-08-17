Looking for more Trait Rerolls in Anime Origins? Here's how to get them and the best ways to farm them.

If you’re trying to get the best Traits for your units in Anime Origins, you’re going to need plenty of Trait Rerolls. Luckily, there are quite a few ways to get them, and you can earn most of them simply by playing the game and completing different activities. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Trait Rerolls in Anime Origins.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Trait Rerolls in Anime Origins

There are several ways to get Trait Rerolls in Anime Origins, ranging from regular progression rewards to completing different game modes. You don’t need to rely on a single method, so make sure you’re claiming every available reward as you play. Here are all the ways you can currently get Trait Rerolls:

Level-Up Rewards: You can get Trait Rerolls by reaching certain levels.

You can get Trait Rerolls by reaching certain levels. Daily Rewards: Claiming your daily rewards can give you additional Rerolls.

Claiming your daily rewards can give you additional Rerolls. Hourly Rewards: Make sure to check your hourly rewards whenever they’re available.

Make sure to check your hourly rewards whenever they’re available. Codes: Some Anime Origins codes give Trait Rerolls for free.

Some Anime Origins codes give Trait Rerolls for free. Challenges: Completing challenges can reward you with additional Rerolls.

Completing challenges can reward you with additional Rerolls. Game Modes: Various activities and game modes such as World Bosses, Story Stages, Raids, Infinite Mansion, Legend Stages, etc., all provide a lot of Trait Rerolls.

Various activities and game modes such as World Bosses, Story Stages, Raids, Infinite Mansion, Legend Stages, etc., all provide a lot of Trait Rerolls. Quests: Completing quests is another way to build up your supply.

Completing quests is another way to build up your supply. Battlepass: Completing quests also gives you Battlepass XP. Battlepass rewards very often include Trait Rerolls.

Completing quests also gives you Battlepass XP. Battlepass rewards very often include Trait Rerolls. Shops: Rift Shop, World Boss Shop, Raid Shop, etc., all have Trait Rerolls on sale that you can purchase using the currency related to those game modes.

Since most of these rewards come from things you’ll already be doing as part of your progression, you can build up a decent supply of Rerolls without specifically grinding for them.

What is the Best Way to Farm Trait Rerolls?

The best way to farm Trait Rerolls right now is to do Challenges whenever possible and play Infinite Mode. Of those two methods, Challenges are better for getting all the other resources that you’ll need as you progress, while Infinite Mode is much easier to automate using tools such as TinyTask.

How to Use Trait Rerolls

Image via Gamepur

Once you’ve collected some Trait Rerolls, you can use them to change the Traits on your units. The Trait Reroll NPC is located in the Evolve area of the main lobby. While rerolling, you can preserve up to two traits on a unit and switch between them, which allows you always to have a decent trait as a backup in case you fail to reroll an upgrade.

Anime Origins Trait Reroll FAQ

Q: What is the best way to farm Trait Rerolls? A: The best way to farm Trait Rerolls is to do Challenges and Infinite Mode.

Q: Should I save my Trait Rerolls? A: It’s generally a good idea to save them for your better units rather than spending them on characters you’re likely to replace soon.

Q: Can you get Trait Rerolls for free? A: Yes, and considering the price of Trait Rerolls in the Robux Shop, it’s much better to farm for them than to buy them using Robux.

Q: What are Trait Rerolls used for? A: Trait Rerolls are used to change the Trait on your units, giving them powerful passive boosts to their stats.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Trait Rerolls in Anime Origins. There are plenty of ways to earn them while playing the game, so make sure to claim your daily and hourly rewards, complete challenges, and redeem any new codes you come across. For more helpful content, including our Be The Final Boss tier list, check out the Guides category here at Gamepur!

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy