How to get Tremortusk Tusk in Horizon Forbidden West

One of the key core gameplay mechanics in Horizon Forbidden West is using arrows and other weapons to shear parts off of machines. These parts can be used to build upgrades, new weapons, or traded for currency and other useful items. Tremortusk Tusk is one of the rarest resources in the game, and this guide explains how to get it.

Which part of a Temortusk should you shoot for Tremortusk Tusk?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to get Tremortusk Tusk is by shooting and tearing off one of the four tusks on a Tremortusk. You won’t find many of these machines until around halfway through the game. Each one feels like a boss fight because of their massive health pools and an arsenal of weaponry that seems to come from every part of their bodies.

The most efficient way to get Tremortusk Tusk is by using any weapon that deals frost damage or shearing arrows. Aim to hit the end of each tusk, the part that will fall off once you’ve dealt enough damage. This will deal additional damage to the Tremortusk and make it more likely that you’ll be able to shear two or three tusks off before the machine dies.

Leave the tusks on the floor while you’re battling the machine. It has enough firepower that it could take you out if you stop focusing for even a second. If you’re happy with the tusks you’ve removed, aim for the machine’s underbelly to cause a huge explosion that will deal an exponential amount of damage to it and finish it off.