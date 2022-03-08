How to get up in WWE 2K22

You’ll be on the ground many times in WWE 2K22, so it’s important to figure out how to get up. Thankfully, it’s easy to understand and we’ll take you through this process below.

When you’re getting hit on the ground, you’ll need to know how to get back up quickly, so you can counter the opponent’s moves. In WWE 2K22, you can get back to your feet by pressing R1 (or RB on Xbox) with a direction of the left analog stick. Keep in mind that this action will cost you one bar of your special meter.

If the opponent is in the middle of a move, you can also get up by countering with the triangle button (Y on Xbox).

In addition, you can counter an opponent when they try to perform a grab attack while you’re on the ground. Press the square or cross button (X or A on Xbox) while they try to pull off the move to execute a counter, and then you’ll be able to get back into the battle.

When you’re trying to counter, look for patterns that the player is inputting. If they’re performing the same combos, pick up on that and input the button you think they’re about to make. It’s similar to the combo breaker system in Killer Instinct if you’ve played that.

