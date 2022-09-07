How to get Voidshell skins in Warframe: Veilbreaker

With the launch of the new Veilbreaker expansion for Warframe comes the usual assortment of skins and cosmetics on the in-game market. There’s a group of new Voidshell skins for several Warframes that give them a black, red, and silver metallic look along with some exotic texture effects.

Along with these collections are Voidshell skins available in the in-game Market for the Saryn, Rhino, and Volt Warframes and Voidshell-styled outfits for your Operator and Drifter characters as well. Here’s how to obtain these Voidshell skins in Warframe.

All available Voidshell collections

Styanax Voidshell Collection : Includes Styanax Voidshell Skin and the Fieldron Form material structure.

: Includes Styanax Voidshell Skin and the Fieldron Form material structure. Excalibur Voidshell Collection : Includes the Excalibur Voidshell Skin and the Lunaro Striker material structure.

: Includes the Excalibur Voidshell Skin and the Lunaro Striker material structure. Wukong Voidshell Collection : Includes the Wukong Voidshell Skin and the Rubedo Impression material structure.

: Includes the Wukong Voidshell Skin and the Rubedo Impression material structure. Nova Voidshell Collection : Includes the Nova Voidshell Skin and the Pearlescent Plastid material structure.

: Includes the Nova Voidshell Skin and the Pearlescent Plastid material structure. Void Adornment Bundle II: A pack including Wukong, Excalibur, and Nova’s Voidshell skins and materials all in one pack at a discounted price.

How to purchase Voidshell skins in Warframe

The currency you can use to buy these skins off the market is Platinum, which can be traded among players or bought for money on the in-game Market. There are many ways to earn Platinum in Warframe besides paying actual money, so it is possible to earn these skins with the right trades. Players can buy these collections in the in-game market for 90 Platinum a piece for the individual packs and 215 Platinum for the Void Adornment Bundle.

Voidshell skins lore in Warframe

The Voidshell skins are named after the material seen across the Zariman Ten-Zero ship after it had initiated its first and only fateful warp into space that gave birth to the Tenno. The rippled metallic skin is warped from strange energy that mutated everything it touched, creating a new surface across a Warframe’s armor.