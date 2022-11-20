There are plenty of materials and ingredients that you can obtain during your playthrough of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These are all necessary items that you’ll have to keep around when you want to go about crafting Technical Machines or TMs. One of the materials that you’ll need for crafting these TMs is Wattrel Feathers. This guide will look at everything you’ll need to know about how to get Wattrel Feathers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Wattrel Feathers’ location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Wattrel is one of the new creatures that was released with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This Flying and Electric-type Pokémon, which is found around the coasts of Paldea, certainly has a ton of new uses. One of the main ones is, of course, its battle prowess, but also the resource that it drops, Wattrel Feathers. Wattrel isn’t easily found when you’re starting out in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet; in fact, it lives in areas that are pretty hard to access until later in the game.

Based on the habitat information of Wattrel, they prefer to fly over the ocean during the day. They’re also mainly found around the coastlines, so you’ll need to keep a watchful eye out for them if you’re not able to ride on the seas quite yet. The Pokédex doesn’t mention much about the Wattrel at night, but they’re more likely to be found walking on the sandy beaches then, so you can still catch one even if you can’t access the water quite yet.

Much like other Pokémon-named resources, Wattrel Feathers can only be obtained by fighting and defeating a Wattrel or a Kilowattrel. They drop once the Pokémon has fainted, and the resource will appear in your bag. Important to note is that Wattrel Feathers will not drop if you have defeated one, as that was being used by another Trainer. You can also get WAttrel Feathers from defeating Wattrel or Kilowattrel as a Raid foe, along with other wonderful goodies. Wattrel Feathers will also drop if you’re doing automatic battles, which can save you a lot of time during farming runs.