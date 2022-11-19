There are a ton of different ingredients and materials that you can gather as you progress through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The materials that you find are used to craft Technical Machines that you can use to teach your pokémon new moves. One of the many materials you can gather is Growlithe Fur which comes straight from the fire dog pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Growlithe Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Growlithe Fur location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Growlithe is a returning favorite pokémon from previous titles in the series. Unlike pokémon like Pichu, Growlithe isn’t very hard to locate and spawns into the map pretty frequently. You won’t be able to obtain Growlithe right away and instead will need to complete the tutorial first. Once that is done, head to the rocky area on the eastern side of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Growlithe’s habitat information, you can find this Pokémon on the eastern side of the Paldea region with the first area that you can locate it being Southern Province Area Three. The other area that Growlithe likes to spawn is Eastern Province Area Three. Even though the Pokédex doesn’t state it, Growlithe spawns frequently in rocky areas and can mostly be found during the day.

Like other pokémon in the game, you will need to battle Growlithe in the wild and either defeat or capture it to obtain Growlithe Fur. Each Growlithe that you defeat or catch will drop one or two Growlithe Fur with a rare chance to drop three. Growlithe Fur can be used to craft TMs at TM Machines around the map provided you have unlocked recipes that require the material.