You could receive a handful of pre-order bonuses in Horizon Forbidden West if you decided to put some money down and reserve the game early ahead of its official release. These rewards, unfortunately, are not immediately available to your character. You’ll need to pick them up before you can use them. Here’s what you need to know about how to get your pre-order bonuses in Horizon Forbidden West.

You won’t have to go too far out of your way to find your pre-order bonuses. All of them will be sent to your stash, which you can access whenever visiting any of the settlements. Head over to your stash before you truly begin digging into Horizon Forbidden West and add them to your collection. These bonuses include the two Carja Behemoth and Nora Thunder Elite items, a Machine Strike pack, an in-game resources pack, and much more.

These will be helpful early on your journey as you explore the west, so make sure you add them to your collection early. You’ll also want to make regular use of your stash for all of the resources and items you’ll be collecting in Horizon Forbidden West; visiting a settlement is a good time to relax in between exploration and missions.