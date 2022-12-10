As we approach the year’s end, platforms are rolling out their end-of-year wrap-ups and recaps, giving users an insight into how they have used and spent their time with their services in 2022. The Twitch Recap offers you the chance to see your year with Twitch as both a viewer and streamer, giving you information on your hours watched, followers gained, and most watched channel, to name a few. If you want to see how your year with the Streaming platform has been, this guide will give you the details on how to get your Twitch 2022 Recap.

How to see your Twitch 2022 Recap

To get your Twitch 2022 Recap, you’ll need to make sure you have opted in for marketing emails on your Twitch account, as this is the only way to get your 2022 Recap. If you haven’t set up your account to receive these emails, here is how you do it:

Go onto your Twitch account and open the Settings Go to the Notifications tab and find the By Email settings Find the Marketing option at the bottom of this section and ensure it is turned on. You’ll know this is done if the purple button is on the right and will have a checkmark next to it.

We should warn you that if you do not sort these settings before the Twitch Recap is released, you will miss your chance to see your Recap this year, and there is no other way to get it after they are released. We recommend you check and change your settings as soon as possible to avoid any potential disappointment.

We do not currently know when Twitch will release the 2022 Recaps, so all the more reason to sort your settings sooner rather than later. Last year’s Recap was released on Dec 15, so it’s reasonable to assume it will release around the same time.