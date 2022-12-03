How to get Zangoose Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials for you to collect as you explore the Paldea region. Most of the materials you find will come from pokémon and are used to make TMs so you can teach your team some new moves. Zangoose Claws are just one of the many materials that you can get in the games and they come from the cat ferret pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Zangoose Claws in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Zangoose in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon materials come from different pokémon evolution lines. Just like how you can get Swablu Fluff from Swablu and Altaria, you can get Zangoose Claws from Zangoose. Of course, you will need to locate this pokémon first before you can start gathering materials from them. This is easier said than done since Zangoose only spawns in a small portion of the Paldea region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can tell by Zangoose’s habitat map, you can only find this pokémon in the southeastern portion of the Paldea region. Specifically, Zangoose only spawn in South Province Area Three and South Province Area Five. You can easily find this pokémon near the swamp area in South Province Area Five. Since Zangoose is a normal type pokémon, make sure to bring a pokémon with you that knows fighting-type moves.

To obtain Zangoose Claws, you will need to battle Zangoose in the wild. Each time you defeat or catch a wild Zangoose, you will get up to three claws added to your growing collection of materials. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid Battles against Zangoose. Zangoose Claws can be used to make TM088 Sword Dance and TM152 Giga Impact.