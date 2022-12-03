How to get Cacnea Needle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As you progress through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will collect various ingredients and materials all around the Paldea region. The materials that you gather will mostly be used to craft TMs at TM Machines found across the region so you can teach your pokémon new moves. Cacnea Needles are just one of the many materials found in the games and they come from the cactus pokémon. Here is how you can get Cacnea Needles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Cacnea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Each of the evolution lines in Scarlet and Violet has its own material that you can get from it. Just like how you can get Spoink Pearls from Spoink and Grumpig, you can get Cacnea Needles from Cacnea and Cacturne. Unfortunately, Cacnea isn’t one of the pokémon you can find right away in the games. You will actually need to spend a little bit of time tracking this pokémon down if you want to obtain the material it drops.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown on Cacnea’s habitat data, you can find this pokémon in the Asado Desert. This is the only area where Cacnea spawn outside of Tera Raids. The Asado desert is to the west of Cascarrafa on the western side of the map. Luckily, once you reach this area, Cacnea is pretty easy to find since they spawn fairly often. You can even find Canturne here if you look hard enough.

If you want to get your hands on some Cacnea Needles, you will need to battle both Cacnea and Cacturne in the wild. Each time you defeat or capture either of these pokémon, you will get up to three Cacnea Needles added to your inventory. You will also get this material from completing auto battles and Tera Raids. Cacnea Needles can be used to make TM081 Grass Knot and TM155 Frenzy Plant.