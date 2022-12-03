Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials for you to gather as you explore the Paldea region. Most of the materials that you collect will be used to make TMs so you can teach your pokémon new moves. One of the many materials in the games is Swablu Fluff and it comes from the cotton bird pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Swablu Fluff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Swablu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are tons of pokémon in Scarlet and Violet that are making an appearance from previous games in the franchise and Swablu is one of them. This pokémon has the look of a small bird with cotton wings and it loves to make itself home in mountainous areas. The Paldea region has a lot of mountains throughout it but only certain ones are home to Swablu and its evolution, Altaria.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can tell by Swablu’s habitat data, you can find this pokémon in a decent number of areas throughout the Paldea region including the mountains around the start of the game. Swablu likes to spawn high up in the cliffs so be sure to avoid lower areas like fields when searching for this pokémon. Since Swablu is a flying type, you will want to bring a pokémon that knows electric-type moves to make battling this pokémon a bit easier.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle both Swablu and Altaria in the wild if you want to get Swablu Fluff. Each time you defeat or catch one of these two pokémon, you will get up to three Swablu Fluff added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raids against the two pokémon. Swablu Fluff is used to make TM079 Dazzling Gleam, TM115 Dragon Pulse, and TM160 Hurricane.