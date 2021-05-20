Call of Duty Zombies has always been known to host some unexpected things for players to do. Whether it involves harvesting the souls of the undead to complete an objective or teleporting between dimensions, there is a wide variety of things you will encounter when you enter this mode. That being said, Season 3 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has introduced an entirely unexpected activity that we bet very few Zombie players were expecting. Here is how to go fishing in Outbreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Fishing in Outbreak is a short little activity you can do to get some free gear. To do this, you need to venture around the edge of a body of water and find a dead zombie sitting with a fishing pole between its legs. A fishing pole icon will appear on the mini-map when close but will not be shown on the overworld map at all. You can also hear the sounds of a radio when you are close by.

When you find the fishing pole, walk up to it and interact with it. Your operator will automatically pick it up and toss the line in the water. Now you need to pay attention to the bobber in the water and wait for it to go underwater. As soon as it does, press R2, RT, or left click, and you will pull it out of the water. If you timed it up correctly, you will see an item fly out of the water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is a wide-ranging of items you can gain from fishing. Items you can get include essence, gear, support streaks, a wrench for upgrading weapon rarity, or a boot that will turn into a mimic when you get close.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can use the fishing pole up to three times before it disappears, but there are multiple fishing poles you can interact with on each Outbreak map. Be sure to continue to search the waterfront to find more fishers and get free items.