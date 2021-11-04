The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update has gone live two days early

The highly anticipated Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update is live two days before it was originally scheduled to launch. Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 has been repeatedly billed by Nintendo as the last major free content update for the record-breaking Switch game. Nintendo revealed the details of the update last month in a special Animal Crossing Direct, which also announced the Happy Home Paradise paid DLC.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update introduces a number of new features to the game, including the return of fan-favorite character Brewster and his coffee shop, The Roost. The update also adds new island activities such as group yoga, new ordinances, the option to hang lighting in houses, new in-game camera options, and more.

Despite the 2.0 update and Happy Home Paradise DLC originally launching on the same day, Happy Home Paradise is currently inaccessible. It’s possible the DLC will stick to its intended launch date, November 5. Although the wording of the 2.0 update as the final “free” update initially led some to believe more paid DLC would be on the way, Nintendo has clarified that Happy Home Paradise will be the first and final DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.