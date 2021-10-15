All Ordinances and how to enact them in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the second-best selling Nintendo Switch game of all time. That means there are so many different types of players and people play the game. With the November 5 major update, now you can customize the feel of your island to fit with your unique playstyle. Ordinances can change the schedule of when Villagers are active, when shops are open, and even how things on your island might occur. Let’s take a look at all of the ordinances available for your island, and how to enact them.

Enacting an Ordinance

In order to enact an Ordinance, you will have to talk go to the Resident Services building and talk to Isabelle. In addition to the prior options in Isabelle’s menu, enacting ordinances will also be available. There are four ordinance options in the game. You can also revert to normal if you want to stop using one.

All Ordinances

