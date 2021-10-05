How to grab and throw in Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl

Grab and throws are staples within the fighting game genre. Grabs are often a necessary tool for players to escape from combos or catch an opponent off-guard. Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl has its grab function, though it has a unique gimmick.

How does grab work

To grab onto something in Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl, you will need to press the right trigger together with the light/quick attack button. For the PlayStation controller, it would be the R2 button and the X button. Also, on the PlayStation controller, the R1 button works the same way as pressing R2 and X simultaneously.

While you can grab your opponent, the big gimmick with the grab is that you can carry anything over your head, including projectiles. If you grab a projectile, you can throw them back at your opponent. The projectile will hurt more and move faster if grabbed and thrown. The projectile can still be grabbed again after leaving a fighter’s grab, though, so two fighters can continue to grab and throw it until it becomes too fast. The projectile can then seriously hurts the fighter who doesn’t grab it in time.

You can throw anything you have grabbed by pushing any of the attack buttons other than jump. If you’re holding something, you can’t double jump. Anyone caught in a grab can escape if they smash as many buttons as they can.