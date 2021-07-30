How to hack in The Ascent

The Ascent is an action RPG based on the cyberpunk genre. One of the main features of the game is the ability to hack all kinds of components. From security doors to loot chests, players can essentially hack everything. Furthermore, hacking skills can also be upgraded allowing players to bypass a higher level of security.

How to hack

Hacking is a straightforward process in The Ascent. Whenever you come across a chest or a locked door, simply interact with it and press the C button if you are on PC or press the Y button if you are on the console. Once you do, a yellow circle will appear below you, and any component inside the circle will automatically get hacked.

Players should note that not every object will be hackable from the get-go. As players progress through the game, they will come across components with different levels of security. It’s necessary to keep upgrading the hacking technique so that players can continue to unlock components that have a high level of security.

To improve your hacking, you must first upgrade your Cyberdeck. Although it might seem complicated, Cyberdeck is nothing but the gear that you use for hacking. As you progress through the story, you will be automatically notified of how to upgrade the gear. The gear, however, is only visible when you use hacking on any component.