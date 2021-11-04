How to hang items from the ceiling in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

Up until Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ final free update, you were perfectly capable of placing items all over your house for the most part. The floors and walls could be absolutely littered with the things you got from Nook’s Cranny or crafting, but one area was bare until now. Here is how to hang items from the ceiling in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

To hang items from the ceiling, you will first need to purchase the Pro Decorating License from the Nook Stop machine in the Resident Services building for 2,500 Nook Miles. After your villager looks at it, go to your house.

To hang items from the ceiling, have the item in your pocket or storage and press down on the d-pad to go into the room editor. Now to get to the ceiling editing, press + twice. You will now be looking straight down at your room, but your cursor will be focused on the ceiling. Press X to open your pocket or right on the d-pad to go into storage and find it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To be able to hang something from the ceiling, your item has to be compatible with it. Light fixtures and things like that can do it. While you are in the room editor, if you are in your storage, there will be a symbol next to your items showing where they can be placed in the room. Items with the overhanging light can be placed on the ceiling. In your pocket, the items will display a symbol for where they go if you are in a portion that they can not be placed.