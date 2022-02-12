How to heal in Lost Ark

A staple in most massively multiplayer games has always been the trinity of tank, DPS, and healer roles. Smilegate’s Lost Ark MMO breaks this mold by not having defined roles for each class. There are, however, two classes that can be placed in the role of support — the bard and the paladin. Players looking to provide healing to the party will want to pick up either of these classes.

The bard and the paladin can dish out their fair share of damage, but their personal input is lower in favor of providing strong buffs and utility. The core rotation of both classes is to create damage windows for party members by buffing them or debuffing the enemies. Many of their combat skills will also shield allies from certain amounts of damage when you upgrade them with skill points. Utilizing these core skills to attack enemies will allow both classes to eventually throw out healing in the form of their identity and awakening skills.

The bard arguably has the better healing skills of the two support roles. It provides a noticeable amount of shielding and can dish out a flat heal percentage based on max HP every so often with its Serenade of Salvation. In addition, players will be able to utilize engravings to upgrade certain abilities further which can add a small extra heal to the serenade through this method. The paladin can shield damage as well, but the main source of healing comes from upgrading your Holy Aura identity skill with the engraving that adds a healing over time. It has the added benefit of being the only class that can cleanse debuffs. Both classes can also provide damage reduction buffs to the party.

Healing is a desired luxury in Lost Ark. These classes will always be in high demand. Neither of the support roles can spam heal a party, however, and so it is up to everyone to utilize their recovery potions in combat and focus on avoiding mechanics and self-awareness to succeed.