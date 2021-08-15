How to heal in Roblox Titanage

If you are indulging in the ruthless world of Roblox Titanage, you are bound to run out of health at some point. The game’s harsh surroundings and brutal titans will ensure that you succumb to despair. That said, there are several methods in the game to heal your character and ensure that you are never low on health.

Screenshot via Gamepur

The most straightforward method of healing your character is by interacting with Medic NPC. Players can find the Medic in the hub area, next to the titan elevator. Interact with the NPC, and fork out 150 cash to heal your character. This will instantly replenish your entire health, and there is no limit to how many times you can use the Medic NPC’s aid.

Every player in Roblox Titanage will have the option to invest in one of the four available skill trees. The skill tree paths include medic, soldier, supplier, and commander. Each path has its benefits and uniqueness, which separates it from the rest. Players looking for healing capabilities can invest in the Medic skill tree.

You have the option of investing in the Medic skill tree or playing with people who have access to it. Either way, it’s crucial to have a Medic in the team as players running out of health is inevitable in Roblox Titanage.