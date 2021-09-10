How to help Eleanor with her memory in Life is Strange: True Colors

In chapter two, Lanterns of Life is Strange: True Colors, Alex is on the hunt for Mac to figure out why he was lying about the previous chapter’s events. To do that, she needs to make her way to the flower shop and talk to Eleanor to find out if she knows where he is. However, once you begin to leave, Alex notices that Eleanor is acting odd and is frightened about something, so she decides to help her remember. Here is how to help Eleanor with her memory.

Warning: spoilers below. Only read on if you have reached the second chapter in the game.

When you walk up to Eleanor, you will get a prompt to use your powers to see what she is feeling and need to figure out why she is afraid. Walk around the flower shop and use your powers on the closed sign, the lilies, and the cash register in the front of the store, and then walk into the backroom to interact with the phone and the picture of Riley. When everything has been interacted with, the outside will turn white.

Go back to Eleanor to ask her if she has forgotten something. Respond with Retrace your steps to progress. Now you need to find the order of things that Eleanor interacted with to help her remember.

First, walk to the door and interact with the closed sign. Eleanor says she starts each day by flipping the sign and then reading her mail, but something distracted her today.

Walk to the back room and choose the phone. Eleanor got a phone call, but she can not remember who it was from.

Next, choose the photo that is nearby to suggest it was Riley. She had called to tell her about an order but doesn’t know what it was.

Go back to the front and choose the lilies. There was a rushed order for these lilies, but Eleanor can’t remember who ordered them.

Finally, choose the cash register to pull out the check and see that Jed had ordered the lilies for the wake that morning.

After you have found out the order of things, Eleanor will note that it is odd for Jed to order lilies when they are usually used for funerals. If you have not noticed by now, Eleanor has Alzheimer’s disease and forgot that Gabe had passed away in the previous chapter, so she missed his wake that morning.

You will get the choice to remind her about Gabe or spare her the pain. If you remind her, she will begin to cry and run into the back room. If you spare her, she will go on with her business.