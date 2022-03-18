How to hide headgear in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin might not be the most plot-intensive entry in the series, but a lot of work went into capturing the character’s facial expressions during cutscenes. It would be a shame to hide them under the clunky headgear and helmets that the game gives you. Of course, you don’t want to forego the armor benefits of having the headgear, so you’ll need to play around with some of the settings first.

You’re going to be spending a lot of time looking at these characters, so you want to make sure you can actually see their faces and expressions for the whole game.

How to turnoff headgear in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

If you want to hide the headgear for your party in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, you need to:

Open up the Main Menu

Go down to System Settings

Scroll down to the Hiding Headgear option

Toggle Hiding Headgear to On

That should do the job, but there are a few things to bear in mind. First, it is a binary option with regard to the whole party. Either everyone has their headgear turned off or no one does. Also, opening the menu doesn’t pause the game, so don’t try changing the settings during combat. You’re best off waiting until it is safe to do so.