How to increase an officer’s companionship level in Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires

Getting closer to your officers in Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires is a fun way to spend time with those you’ll be sharing the battlefield with. Although you won’t get to know these characters on a personal level you would if you played the main Dynasty Warriors games, getting closer to them improves their coordination efforts which is a political command that is being conducted by them. For example, if one of your officers is gathering rations and you do that as well, you’ll gain more rations than you would normally.

There are multiple ways to increase a character’s companion level. We highly recommend interacting with your officers on a regular basis to keep your relationship with them in a good spot. Otherwise, their relationship with you will diminish over time and they might end up leaving your army. Here are the ways to increase your companionship with an officer:

Interacting with them during a stroll

Joining them in a task (i.e. rations, trade)

Holding banquets

Picking their secret plan

Winning a battle with them in it

When you reach rank S, which is the max level, you can either marry the officer if they are of the opposite sex or establish an oath of brotherhood with them. While you can only marry one person in this game, you can make a brotherhood with three officers regardless of their gender. Doing either will ensure the officer’s loyalty to you and your companion level will never go down. You’ll also get special events and items like special plans or gems. It’s important to remember that you can’t divorce your spouse. The same goes for whoever you create a brotherhood with.