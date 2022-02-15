How to marry an officer in Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires

One of the biggest appeals of Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires as well the previous entries in the series is the ability to get close to your officers. If you end up liking a particular officer, you can marry them as long as they are of the opposite sex. The benefits of having a partner in this game, outside of cute dialogue and the ability to have a child, is that they will give you gems and secret plans. These will either have a quality of Legendary or Epic. So, we highly recommend getting married so you can score some fantastic items.

If you want to marry an officer, you’ll first need to get your companionship level with them to a rank of S, which is 100 points. This can be challenging as their companionship level will decrease if you don’t hang out with them often which can eventually cause them to leave your army. So, be sure to spend as much time with that officer as possible by interacting with them during strolls, doing the same task as them, and winning battles with them in your army.

Once you reach S rank, during a stroll you can ask them to become your spouse. You’ll get a cutscene of you confessing your feelings to them and they’ll accept. You’ll get a brief cutscene of your wedding ceremony after your proposal.