How to use the Summon Poison Fog secret plan in Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires

There are many secret plans that you’ll employ in your time with Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires. However, some of them are more powerful than others, and you’ll want to prioritize them so that you can have maximum impact when invading enemy territory. This guide explains how to use the Summon Poison Fog secret plan, one that can turn the tide of battle even if you’re losing.

How to activate the Summon Poison Fog secret plan

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you pick the Summon Poison Fog secret plan before you go into battle, you’ll get an idea of what you must do before everything kicks off. There’s a Sorcery Captain that needs protecting while they prepare the poison fog, but that’s not everything.

Once you’re on the battlefield, you must keep enemy forces away from the Sorcery Captain. You can see their position marked on the map with a scroll icon. It will also flash on the mini-map. Keep enemy troops away from them by heading off any forces that move towards them and taking them out. At times, enemy generals will try to halt your plans, but if you’re quick and deadly, you can deal with them in a few seconds.

Just before the secret plan is activated, your enemy may use theirs. Poison fog will do little if your enemy gets reinforcements or sets all of your siege towers ablaze. Push back against your enemy and prevent their secret plans from being completed. As soon as you prevent their plans, the poison fog will likely start to spread.

When the Sorcery Captain has had enough time, you’ll get a notification that the poison fog has started to seep into the air around the battlefield. This is when you’ll see green clouds appear around you, damaging enemies and making it easy to slash your way through to the center of a fortress.