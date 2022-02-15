What are gems and how to equip them in Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires

In Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires, you’ll need to run through hundreds of enemies to secure your victory. So, keeping your equipment up-to-date and making it as strong as it can be is critical to winning those late-game fights. That’s where gems come in. Throughout your time as an officer or ruler, you’ll get gems from either winning battles or by getting closer to your peers. Gems can come in different qualities as well as stats. These stats can either be a boost to your attack, defense, or add an elemental effect to your weapon like poison or ice. The quality of that gem will determine not only how effective it is, but how many stats are attached to it.

Common: Two stats

Uncommon: Two stats

Rare: Three stats

Legendary: Three stats

Epic: Four stats

Screenshot by Gamepur

To equip gems, head over to your Info tab, then enter into the Player Info page, and finally into Equipment. You’ll be shown your weapon and then five gem slots. How many gems you can put on a gem will depend on the artifact quality.