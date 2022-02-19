How to increase Charisma and what it’s used for in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has a multitude of game systems. some are obvious, such as leveling and questing, but many others are obtuse. The Virtues system is a mechanic that can easily fly under the radar.

Virtues in Lost Ark are represented by four key stats. They are as follows.

Charisma

Courage

Kindness

Wisdom

image via Gamepur

Charisma

Lost Ark has a description for each virtue. This is the in game description for Charisma.

“Charisma is the power to win people’s hearts. The higher your Charisma is, the more warmly you mare going to be received wherever you go.”

Charisma is a virtue that is raised in a multitude of ways. Completing main story quests is a great source of extra Charisma. Out of the four virtues, Charisma increases the most just by completing the core story.

Side quests are also a good source of Charisma. Every new location should be explored as area side quests are a fantastic source of Charisma. Rewards from building rapport with special NPCs can also grant potions that increase Charisma.

The shop has certain outfits that increase Charisma as well, but those buffs are only temporary. Every other source of Charisma provides a permanent boost.

Having a certain level of Charisma will allow you to grab new items, rewards and quests. These quests are usually good sources of powerful character rewards.