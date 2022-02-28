How to increase item drop rate in Elden Ring

You’ll be on the hunt for various items in Elden Ring to aid you in your journey. Several of these items have a good chance to drop off of enemies. However, you can increase the likelihood of an item dropping from a foe, but how you go about this is a little hidden, forcing you to figure it out for yourself. This guide covers how to increase the item drop rate in Elden Ring.

It all comes down to using a particular item. The Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot is a consumable that will temporarily boost your item discovery for a brief time. You can use this item on your character if you’re trying to track down specific materials that drop from enemies or if you’re trying to find a particular armor set that drops from foes.

You can loot the Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot, or you can craft it. To learn how to craft it, you’ll need to find the Missionary’s Cookbook (3). You can find this recipe book at the Smoldering Church on the edge of Caelid and Limgrave.

These are all of the ingredients you need to make Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot.